China condemns North Korea for conducting sixth Nuclear Test

Pyongyang: China has strongly condemned North Korea for conducting sixth and most powerful nuclear test on Sunday and slammed Pyongyang for ignoring international condemnation of its atomic weapons programme.

Chinese Foreign Ministry has issued a statement on Sunday, expressing firm opposition to and strong condemnation at the nuclear test by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), The Global Times reported.

North Korea "has ignored the international community's widespread opposition, again carrying out a nuclear test. China's government expresses resolute opposition and strong condemnation toward this", the foreign ministry said in a statement.

North Korea's sixth nuclear test was far more powerful than any weapon it has previously detonated.

North Korea on Sunday announced that it has successfully conducted a test of a hydrogen bomb that is meant to be loaded into an intercontinental ballistic missile.

The news reader of the North Korean Central Television said North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un ordered the test and termed it a "perfect success". The quake was felt in northern China, with emergency sirens blaring in Yanji, near the North Korean border, according to local media.

Meanwhile, Japan has dispatched so-called "radiation sniffer" planes to take samples to confirm that a nuclear explosion did in fact take place.

On August 14,China has issued an order to carry out the United Nations sanctions imposed on the rogue regime.

The U.N. Security Council unanimously approved the tough new sanctions on Aug. 5 in a bid to punish North Korea for its escalating nuclear missile programs. The sanctions include a ban on exports valued at more than $1 billion.