close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

China detains 35 Japanese nationals for alleged fraud: Japan

The Nikkei business daily said the Japanese nationals were accused of being involved in telephone scams targeting residents in Chiba prefecture, east of Tokyo.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Wednesday, July 12, 2017 - 11:27

Tokyo: Chinese authorities have detained 35 Japanese nationals in the southeastern province of Fujian for alleged fraud, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday, in what was likely one of the worst cases of telephone scams targeting the elderly.

"We were informed that local authorities notified Japanese consulate-general in Guangzhou on July 3 that they had taken 35 Japanese nationals into criminal custody on suspicion of fraud," a foreign ministry official, who asked not to be identified, told Reuters.

The official declined to give further details because of the investigation being conducted by Chinese authorities. The Nikkei business daily said the Japanese nationals were accused of being involved in telephone scams targeting residents in Chiba prefecture, east of Tokyo.

This could constitute the largest Japanese telephone fraud group found so far operating in China, in terms of the number of people detained, the Nikkei said.

Such groups have increasingly been making calls from China in recent years to evade crackdowns by Japanese authorities, the Nikkei said.

Phone-based fraud targeting senior citizens is widespread in Japan. In a typical case, an impostor calls an elderly person pretending to be their child or grandchild, tells them he is desperately in need of cash and asks them to transfer money to a bank account or hand it to a friend or colleague.

The detained Japanese nationals were alleged to have played the role of callers in the fraud, the Nikkei said. It would be up to Chinese authorities to decide whether to hand them over to Japan, it said.

Japanese police officials were not immediately available for comment.

TAGS

ChinaJapanJapanese nationals

From Zee News

Kim Jong-Un&#039;s wife resurfaces after eight months in hiding, spotted celebrating North Korea&#039;s latest missile test
WorldAsia

Kim Jong-Un's wife resurfaces after eight months in hi...

Facebook to expand Messenger ads worldwide
Internet & Social Media

Facebook to expand Messenger ads worldwide

Noida: Mahagun Moderne Society in Sector 78 attacked by villagers after maid allegedly beaten for theft
Uttar Pradesh

Noida: Mahagun Moderne Society in Sector 78 attacked by vil...

Uttarakhand

Heavy rains pound Uttarakhand

Five-judge Constitution bench to hear Aadhaar pleas on Jul 18-19: Supreme Court
India

Five-judge Constitution bench to hear Aadhaar pleas on Jul...

Jammu and Kashmir

Restrictions in Srinagar after militant's death

Lakes and rivers have ice, too – Stunning image from NASA’s Terra satellite (See pic)
Environment

Lakes and rivers have ice, too – Stunning image from NASA’s...

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: 20 injured after protesters pelt stones at buse...

WorldAsia

China dissident Liu Xiaobo's health worsening, hospita...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

Journalists killed in the line of duty

The Hamburg Summit: Rallies, riots and raves

Modi's Israel visit very successful says senior editor Jerusalem Post

Top 5 inventions from Israel (Tech check)

Disabled dogs in Taiwan get hot new wheels

Is PM Modi changing Nehru's foreign policy?