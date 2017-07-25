China says its intercept of US surveillance plane was legal, necessary
China`s Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that its pilots actions were legal, necessary and professional after two Chinese fighter jets intercepted a US Navy surveillance plane over the East China Sea at the weekend.
Beijing: China`s Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that its pilots actions were legal, necessary and professional after two Chinese fighter jets intercepted a US Navy surveillance plane over the East China Sea at the weekend.
The ministry said in a statement that the US plane threatened China`s national security, and urged the United States to immediately cease such military activities.