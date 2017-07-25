close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

China says its intercept of US surveillance plane was legal, necessary

China`s Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that its pilots actions were legal, necessary and professional after two Chinese fighter jets intercepted a US Navy surveillance plane over the East China Sea at the weekend.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Tuesday, July 25, 2017 - 14:40

Beijing: China`s Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that its pilots actions were legal, necessary and professional after two Chinese fighter jets intercepted a US Navy surveillance plane over the East China Sea at the weekend.

The ministry said in a statement that the US plane threatened China`s national security, and urged the United States to immediately cease such military activities.

TAGS

ChinaUnited States of AmericaEast China SeaUS Navy

From Zee News

India

Batch of 678 pilgrims leaves for Amarnath from Jammu

India

Kerela: UDF backs MLA charged with rape

Uttar Pradesh

UP CM Yogi Adityanath urged to allow state buses to run on...

India

Trade between Srinagar, Muzaffarabad suspended

India should &#039;conscientiously withdraw&#039; to end Doklam standoff: China
India

India should 'conscientiously withdraw' to end Do...

World

China backs joint energy development with Philippines in di...

Bihar Assembly Session begins Friday; will Tejashwi Yadav resign as Deputy CM?
Bihar

Bihar Assembly Session begins Friday; will Tejashwi Yadav r...

Australia-OceaniaWorld

Australian minister quits after finding out he may also be...

India

Chinese state media divided over outcome of Ajit Doval...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

Video: Suspected Kashmiri militants play cricket with AK47 as wicket

Nice, France: A year later, through the eyes of a Muslim

Top 5 inventions from Israel (Tech check)

Judaism, India's oldest foreign religion

Vegetarian beef farmer puts cows to pasture

Disabled dogs in Taiwan get hot new wheels