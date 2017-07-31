China tells Donald Trump not to link trade to North Korea

Beijing: China said on Monday the US should not link trade to discussions about North Korea's nuclear programme, after US President Donald Trump accused Beijing of taking no action on Pyongyang despite profiting from US business.

"We believe that the North Korea nuclear issue and China-US trade are two issues that are in two completely different domains," Chinese Vice Minister of Commerce Qian Keming told a press briefing, adding the issues "are not related, and should not be discussed together."