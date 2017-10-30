China testing techniques to build 1,000-km tunnel to divert Brahmaputra water from Tibet to Xinjiang

Beijing: Chinese engineers are testing techniques that could be used to build a 1,000-km long tunnel to divert water from Brahmaputra river in Tibet to Xinjiang region, a media report said on Monday.

The proposed tunnel, which would drop down from the world's highest plateau in multiple sections connected by waterfalls, would provide water in China's largest administrative division, comprising vast swathes of deserts and dry grasslands.

The water would be diverted from the Yarlung Tsangpo river in southern Tibet, which turns into the river Brahmaputra once it enters India, to the Taklamakan desert in Xinjiang, PTI reported.

India, a riparian state, has already flagged its concerns to Beijing about various dams being built by it on Brahmaputra river, which is known as Yarlung Tsangpo in China.

Beijing has been assuring India and Bangladesh, which is also a recipient of the waters from the river, that its dams were of the run of river projects and not designed to storing water.

India, China hold border meet in Arunachal Pradesh:

Meanwhile, India and China on Monday held a Border Personnel Meeting at Bumla near Arunachal Pradesh`s Tawang and a 'thaw' in relations was evident at the meet, an official statement said.

The meet, that comes months after a stand-off along the Sikkim sector which ended on August 28.

Located at an altitude of 15,134 feet and situated 42 km north of Tawang town, Bumla is one of the five designated BPM venues, between Indian and Chinese troops.

The Indian delegation was led by Brig MP Singh, and the Chinese by Senior Col Liu Jiang Xun, as per IANS.

The Scheduled Military BPM commenced with the hoisting of national flags and rendition of national anthems of both the nations. This was followed by ceremonial welcome address by both delegation leaders, who extended greetings and good wishes to each other.

The stand-off between Indian and Chinese troops close to India-China Bhutan tri-junction started on June 16, when a PLA construction party entered the Doklam area and attempted to construct a road. Both sides announced disengagement on August 28.

