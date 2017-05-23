China urges North Korea to not violate UN resolutions again
North Korea on Monday said it had successfully tested what it called an intermediate-range ballistic missile.
Beijing: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged North Korea to take no further actions that violate UN Security Council resolutions on its nuclear and missile programmes.
Wang also called on all parties in the standoff over the North`s weapons programmes to maintain restraint in a statement posted to the Foreign Ministry`s website on Tuesday.
