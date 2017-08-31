close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Chinese Communist Party congress set for Oct 18: State media

The congress will decide a new line-up for the all- powerful Politburo Standing Committee, the group of seven politicians who run the world's second largest economy.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, August 31, 2017 - 19:38
Chinese Communist Party congress set for Oct 18: State media
Pic courtesy: PTI

Beijing: China will convene its 19th Party Congress on October 18, state media said on Thursday, a key meeting held every five years where President Xi Jinping is expected to receive a second term as the ruling Communist party's top leader.

The meeting will discuss the country's accomplishments since the previous gathering and elect the new members of the party's top leadership, according to the party's official mouthpiece the People's Daily.

The congress will decide a new line-up for the all- powerful Politburo Standing Committee, the group of seven politicians who run the world's second largest economy.

At the meeting, President Xi Jinping is widely expected to consolidate his grip on power, solidifying his position as China's most powerful ruler in a generation.

The new slate of committee members is traditionally seen as indicating Xi's most likely successor after he steps down, expected for 2022.

But the Chinese President has thus far delayed anointing an heir, spurring speculation that he will try to stay in office beyond the standard 10-year tenure.

TAGS

ChinaPresident Xi Jinpingommunist partystate mediaparty congress

From Zee News

World

Pakistan undertaking internal deliberations about Donald Tr...

Countries in Indian Ocean responsible for its stability: Sushma Swaraj
WorldAsia

Countries in Indian Ocean responsible for its stability: Su...

Former union home secretary Rajiv Mehrishi appointed new CAG
India

Former union home secretary Rajiv Mehrishi appointed new CA...

Little rain in Mumbai today, citizens heave a sigh of relief
Maharashtra

Little rain in Mumbai today, citizens heave a sigh of reli...

Buckingham Palace &#039;sword man&#039; charged with planning terror act
EuropeWorld

Buckingham Palace 'sword man' charged with planni...

Top advisers in more displays of disagreement with Donald Trump
AmericasWorld

Top advisers in more displays of disagreement with Donald...

Citizen scientists spot &#039;spiders&#039; on Mars
Space

Citizen scientists spot 'spiders' on Mars

India

India suggests UN to divert peacekeeping budget to peace-bu...

Ram Rahim calls himself impotent, judge asks how his daughters were born
Haryana

Ram Rahim calls himself impotent, judge asks how his daught...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

Priyanka Gandhi recovers from dengue, discharged from hospital

Watch: Lawyer dies of suffocation in car during Mumbai floods

Watch: Post conviction, 'guest' Ram Rahim was kept at this lavish, so called 'Jail'

Aamir Khan donates Rs 25 lakh to Bihar flood victims

Bumper pulses harvest in India, Myanmar farmers unhappy

Indian student dies, another critical in hurricane-ravaged Texas