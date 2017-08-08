Chinese restaurant offers discount based on bra size

Beijing: A Chinese restaurant is being slammed for putting up posters offering discounts to women depending on their bra size.

The offer was made by seafood eatery Trendy Shrimp at a mall in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province.

BBC has quoted the Qianjiang Evening Post as saying that the local people filed a complaint before the council in this regard.

The poster, first appeared on August 01, showed a line-up of cartoon women in their underwear with the slogan "The whole city is looking for BREASTS", reported BBC.

It further listed discounts for women on the basis of their cup size, with greater offers available to those with bigger sizes.

Albeit the posters have been removed, yet Trendy Shrimp general manager Lan Shenggang defended the sales strategy. "Once the promotion started, customer numbers rose by about 20%," BBC quoted Lan as saying.

"Some of the girls we met were very proud - they had nothing to hide", Lan added.

He further said that female customers could approach waitresses to claim their discounts rather than male staff in a bid to "avoid embarrassment".