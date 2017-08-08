close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Chinese restaurant offers discount based on bra size

The offer was made by Trendy Shrimp restaurant at a mall in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 8, 2017 - 20:42
Chinese restaurant offers discount based on bra size
Pic courtesy: Pixabay

Beijing: A Chinese restaurant is being slammed for putting up posters offering discounts to women depending on their bra size.

The offer was made by seafood eatery Trendy Shrimp at a mall in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province.

BBC has quoted the Qianjiang Evening Post as saying that the local people filed a complaint before the council in this regard.

The poster, first appeared on August 01, showed a line-up of cartoon women in their underwear with the slogan "The whole city is looking for BREASTS", reported BBC.

It further listed discounts for women on the basis of their cup size, with greater offers available to those with bigger sizes.

Albeit the posters have been removed, yet Trendy Shrimp general manager Lan Shenggang defended the sales strategy. "Once the promotion started, customer numbers rose by about 20%," BBC quoted Lan as saying.

"Some of the girls we met were very proud - they had nothing to hide", Lan added.

He further said that female customers could approach waitresses to claim their discounts rather than male staff in a bid to "avoid embarrassment".

TAGS

Chinabra sizeTrendy ShrimpZhejiang provinceHangzhou

From Zee News

Amit Shah completes three years as BJP chief tomorrow
India

Amit Shah completes three years as BJP chief tomorrow

Pakistan violates ceasefire in Poonch; Army jawan killed
Jammu and Kashmir

Pakistan violates ceasefire in Poonch; Army jawan killed

Congress Working Committee passes resolution on 75th Quit India Movement anniversary
India

Congress Working Committee passes resolution on 75th Quit I...

Scientists finally know how birds get their colour
Environment

Scientists finally know how birds get their colour

Endangered Australian fish species are taking refuge in waste beer bottles for protection
Environment

Endangered Australian fish species are taking refuge in was...

China: 7.0-magnitude earthquake jolts Sichuan Province
WorldAsia

China: 7.0-magnitude earthquake jolts Sichuan Province

NSDC, Google to launch mobile app development programme
Technology

NSDC, Google to launch mobile app development programme

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh: Badaun man booked for sedition, held for...

Delhi Court reserves order in defamation complaint against AAP leaders
Delhi

Delhi Court reserves order in defamation complaint against...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

A wearable sticker that can prevent sexual assault

Neymar set to move to Paris Saint Germain

Council in Pakistan orders Revenge Rape of a 16-Year-Old

Photographing the world from a plane

Indian female cops are out in full force to protect women

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India