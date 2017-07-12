close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Chinese troops leave for Djibouti to set up military base

Chinese troops have departed for Africa to establish a military base for logistical support in Djibouti, the first such Chinese facility to be set up outside its borders, a local media report said on Wednesday.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Wednesday, July 12, 2017 - 15:13

Beijing: Chinese troops have departed for Africa to establish a military base for logistical support in Djibouti, the first such Chinese facility to be set up outside its borders, a local media report said on Wednesday.

Two ships carrying soldiers and military equipment left the southern port of Zhanjiang on Tuesday, following a farewell ceremony by the People`s Liberation Army for the units in charge of the new base in the Horn of Africa, Efe news reported.

The base will support China`s military operations in Africa and Asia as part of international humanitarian missions, escorting ships to avoid piracy and peacekeeping, the Army said.

After China showed interest in opening such a base in 2015, Beijing reiterated many times that the facility would not be for military expansion but to provide logistics support to international activities and protection of maritime routes.

Djibouti already hosts military bases set up by the US, France and Japan, which support warships escorting convoys carrying humanitarian aid to different countries in the region and guard the waters against maritime piracy, apart from other objectives.

TAGS

ChinaBeijingMilitary equipmentZhanjiangChina militaryPeople's Liberation ArmyChinese troopsDjibouti

From Zee News

AfricaWorld

Suicide bombers in northeast Nigeria's Maiduguri kill...

Rajasthan

Rajasthan: Ten kanwariyas injured in accident

EuropeWorld

Retired French Judge found dead in new twist to 1980s child...

Nigerian Vice President Yemi Osinbajo back home after London visit to ailing President
AfricaWorld

Nigerian Vice President Yemi Osinbajo back home after Londo...

WorldAsia

Philippine troops clash with communist rebels leaves 9 dead

China rejects Jaishankar&#039;s remarks, wants Indian troop withdrawal
India

China rejects Jaishankar's remarks, wants Indian troop...

Tejashwi Yadav loses cool when quizzed about CBI raids, mediapersons manhandled by Bihar Dy CM&#039;s security guards
Bihar

Tejashwi Yadav loses cool when quizzed about CBI raids, med...

Day after Amarnath terror attack, J&amp;K authorities restore mobile internet service in Jammu
Jammu and Kashmir

Day after Amarnath terror attack, J&K authorities resto...

Xiaomi launches new variant of Mi Note 2 with 6GB RAM
Gadgets

Xiaomi launches new variant of Mi Note 2 with 6GB RAM

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

Journalists killed in the line of duty

The Hamburg Summit: Rallies, riots and raves

Modi's Israel visit very successful says senior editor Jerusalem Post

Top 5 inventions from Israel (Tech check)

Disabled dogs in Taiwan get hot new wheels

Is PM Modi changing Nehru's foreign policy?