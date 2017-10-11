Communist Party of China to hold key meeting, set agendas

Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
The Communist Party of China (CPC) on Wednesday will hold a key meeting that will lay the foundation for the party's upcoming 19th National Congress.

ANI| Last Updated: Oct 11, 2017, 10:22 AM IST
Beijing: The Communist Party of China (CPC) on Wednesday will hold a key meeting that will lay the foundation for the party's upcoming 19th National Congress.

The Seventh Plenary Session of the 18th CPC Central Committee is the party's most important conference ahead of the 19th National Congress.

During the session, the members of the committee will discuss the report to be delivered by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the 19th National Congress, which starts on October 18.

The head of Peking University's Center for Anti-Corruption Studies, Li Chengyan, said that the seventh plenary session is of great importance as it will make preparations for the party's 19th National Congress.

"The plenary session will discuss the reports to be delivered at the party's 19th National Congress," People's Daily quoted Li, as saying.

The members also will discuss the amendment to the party's constitution and the report to be delivered at the congress by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the CPC.

A total of about 2,287 delegates will elect the new CPC Central Committee and new CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection during the congress.

Li added that the plenary session is going to declare the work of the 18th CPC Central Committee in the past five years.

