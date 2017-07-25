close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Deadly strike hits Syria rebel town despite truce: monitor

Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman said either government warplanes or those of its Russian ally carried out the strike, which also wounded at least 30 people.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, July 25, 2017 - 13:22

Beirut: An air strike has killed eight civilians in a rebel-held town east of Damascus where a truce was supposed to have taken effect at the weekend, a monitor said.

Three children and a woman were among the dead in the 11:30 PM strike on Arbin in the Eastern Ghouta rebel enclave where the government declared a ceasefire on Saturday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on July 24.

Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman said either government warplanes or those of its Russian ally carried out the strike, which also wounded at least 30 people.

The truce announced for Eastern Ghouta on Saturday was the second unveiled under an agreement struck by government allies Iran and Russia and rebel backer Turkey in May.

A similar ceasefire was announced for southern areas of Syria on July 9.

Under the agreement, so-called "de-escalation zones" are planned for four key battlegrounds between government forces and the rebels.

But there have been disagreements over their borders and who will police them.

Russia said on Monday that it had set up two checkpoints and four observation posts in Eastern Ghouta to monitor the ceasefire.

TAGS

Syriachief Rami Abdel RahmanAir strikeceasefire

From Zee News

WorldAsia

China says its intercept of US surveillance plane was legal...

WorldAsia

Pakistani political parties get foreign funds: PTI

Punjab

Pathankot attack: NIA to produce arms seized before court

WorldAsia

Air strikes, shelling strain Moscow-backed Damascus truce

From Pranab Mukherjee to Ram Nath Kovind - Here&#039;s how digital transition of Indian President&#039;s official account is done
India

From Pranab Mukherjee to Ram Nath Kovind - Here's how...

India

381 babus, including 24 IAS, punished: Personnel Ministry t...

This &#039;smart sticker&#039; detects, prevents sexual assault in real time
Science

This 'smart sticker' detects, prevents sexual ass...

Kolkata: Building collapses in Bowbazar, many feared trapped
West Bengal

Kolkata: Building collapses in Bowbazar, many feared trappe...

Sri Lanka&#039;s Cabinet &quot;clears port deal&quot; with China firm after security concerns addressed
WorldAsia

Sri Lanka's Cabinet "clears port deal" with...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

Video: Suspected Kashmiri militants play cricket with AK47 as wicket

Nice, France: A year later, through the eyes of a Muslim

Top 5 inventions from Israel (Tech check)

Judaism, India's oldest foreign religion

Vegetarian beef farmer puts cows to pasture

Disabled dogs in Taiwan get hot new wheels