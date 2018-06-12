हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Donald Trump

Donald Trump, Kim Jong-un sign historic document: Four landmark decisions

In a massive boost for global peace and order, North Korea has committed to denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.

Reuters Photo

US President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong-un hailed their historic summit in Singapore on Tuesday as a rousing success and said it would be cornerstone in ensuring peace on the Korean peninsula and in US-North Korea relations.

The two countries have been sworn enemies for decades with relations nosediving in recent months after North Korea conducted several missile tests. Fears that these missiles could reach the western coast of the US further fueled the fire. As such, the summit was being looked at as a historic event to ensure that nerves were not just calmed but relations were improved. Both Trump and Kim held two rounds of talks after which they signed a document which promises to be like no other ever signed between two countries.

The four big takeaways from the document are as follows: 

1) The United States and the DPRK commit to establish new US-DPRK relations in accordance with the desire of the peoples of the two countries for peace and prosperity.

2) The United States and the DPRK will join their efforts to build a lasting and stable peace regime on the Korean peninsula. 

3) Reaffirming the April 27, 2018 Panmunjom Declaration, the DPRK commits to work toward complete denuclarisation of the Korean peninsula.

4) The United States and the DPRK commit to recovering POW/MIA remains, including the immediate repatriation of those already identified.

While Trump has said he is open to the idea of inviting Kim to the White House, he also said that this is only the first of many meetings with his North Korean counterpart. Kim, on his part, said that past acrimony should be buried and that both countries should now look at the present and future, and ensure close collaboration.

