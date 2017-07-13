close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes off Papua New Guinea: USGS

 An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.7 struck off the town of Rabaul in the south Pacific nation of Papua New Guinea on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey said.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Thursday, July 13, 2017 - 10:50
Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes off Papua New Guinea: USGS
Representational image

Singapore: An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.7 struck off the town of Rabaul in the south Pacific nation of Papua New Guinea on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey said.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties in the quake, which struck at a depth of 33 km (21 miles) about 128 km (80 miles) east of the island of New Britain.

The Hawaii-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there was no Pacific-wide tsunami threat from the quake.

TAGS

EarthquakeSingaporeRabaulHawaiiPacific Tsunami Warning Center

From Zee News

Uttar Pradesh

Man arrested for carrying drugs in Uttar Pradesh

Facebook brings Messenger &#039;Lite&#039; to India
Internet & Social Media

Facebook brings Messenger 'Lite' to India

WorldAsia

Cannot overlook what is happening in Myanmar: Nikki Haley

Karnataka

Abdul Karim Telgi gets body massage from convicted prisoner...

No VIP treatment to Sasikala, will take action against DIG Roopa for false report, says DG Prisons, dismisses bribery charges
India

No VIP treatment to Sasikala, will take action against DIG...

Donald Trump says he gets along &quot;very well&quot; with Putin
AmericasWorld

Donald Trump says he gets along "very well" with...

Tejashwi Yadav on manhandling of mediapersons by his security guards - &#039;Will get the matter probed&#039;
Bihar

Tejashwi Yadav on manhandling of mediapersons by his securi...

Massive fire at footwear godown in Delhi&#039;s Kamla Nagar
Delhi

Massive fire at footwear godown in Delhi's Kamla Nagar

Scientists in China teleport first object 300 miles into space!
Space

Scientists in China teleport first object 300 miles into sp...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

Journalists killed in the line of duty

The Hamburg Summit: Rallies, riots and raves

Modi's Israel visit very successful says senior editor Jerusalem Post

Top 5 inventions from Israel (Tech check)

Disabled dogs in Taiwan get hot new wheels

Is PM Modi changing Nehru's foreign policy?