close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Egypt cuts military ties with North Korea: Report

Egypt's defence minister, on a visit to Seoul, announced that his country has cut military ties with North Korea, according to a report by South Korea's Yonhap news agency.

﻿
AP Last Updated: Tuesday, September 12, 2017 - 21:05

Cairo: Egypt's defence minister, on a visit to Seoul, announced that his country has cut military ties with North Korea, according to a report by South Korea's Yonhap news agency.

There was no immediate confirmation from the Egyptian government of the agency's report, but Cairo has come under mounting pressure in recent weeks to sever ties with North Korea as the United States seek to curb Pyongyang's efforts to develop long-range nuclear weapons.

Last month Washington cut or delayed nearly $300 million in aid to Egypt over its human rights record and its ties with Pyongyang.

In an August 24 briefing, US State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said the Trump administration has had conversations with Egypt about the need to isolate North Korea.

Countries that do business with Pyongyang, she warned, enabled money to go into North Korea's illegal nuclear and ballistic weapons programs.

Mohammed el-Menshawy, an Egyptian analyst based in Washington, told The Associated Press the Trump administration has been privately urging Cairo to cut military ties with Pyongyang.

"The recent cut in the U.S. Military aid to Egypt was a clear message to Cairo: You choose us or North Korea, you cannot have military relations with both of us," he said. 

TAGS

EgyptEgypt defense MinisterNorth KoreaSouth KoreaWashingtonPyongyang

From Zee News

Army&#039;s M-777 howitzer damaged during firing in Pokhran, probe ordered
India

Army's M-777 howitzer damaged during firing in Pokhran...

World

Iraq Parliament votes against Kurdistan referendum

Jammu and Kashmir

Two more braid-cutting incidents reported in J&K's...

Delhi govt asks schools to submit list of nearby liquor shops
Delhi

Delhi govt asks schools to submit list of nearby liquor sho...

Madras HC gives directions to Centre to check Blue Whale game
Tamil Nadu

Madras HC gives directions to Centre to check Blue Whale ga...

Donald Trump won&#039;t insist border wall funds be tied to DACA relief: Aide
AmericasWorld

Donald Trump won't insist border wall funds be tied to...

Jharkhand

2 PLFI ultras killed in encounter with security personnel

If air quality in India meets WHO standards, people could live longer
Environment

If air quality in India meets WHO standards, people could l...

Kerala

Dog culling in Kerala: SC accepts apology, closes contempt

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi