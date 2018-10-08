हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Interpol

Ex-Interpol chief Meng Hongwei under investigation for suspected bribery: China

Former Interpol chief Meng Hongwei is under investigation for suspected bribery, China`s Ministry of Public Security said in a statement on its website on Monday.

Reuters photo

BEIJING: Former Interpol chief Meng Hongwei is under investigation for suspected bribery, China`s Ministry of Public Security said in a statement on its website on Monday.

On Sunday, Interpol, the France-based global police coordination body, said that Meng had resigned as its president. Earlier on Sunday, China said it was investigating Meng, who is also a vice minister for public security in China, for suspected violations of the law.

"The investigation against Meng Hongwei`s taking and giving bribes and suspected violations of law is very timely, absolutely correct and rather wise," the ministry said in a statement following an internal meeting.

