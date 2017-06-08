German Chancellor Angela Merkel starts tour of Argentina, Mexico

Buenos Aires: German Chancellor Angela Merkel visited Argentina on Thursday to discuss trade with President Mauricio Macri amid heavy security on a trip that will also take her to Mexico.

Her one-day visit to Argentina also aims to prepare the handover of the presidency of the G20 diplomatic grouping, which Argentina will take over from Germany next year.

Merkel was due to discuss bilateral commerce and the prospects for a free trade agreement between the European Union and the Mercosur grouping of South American countries.

She started the trip by leaving her hotel and heading to visit a synagogue to inaugurate a newly restored German organ.

Merkel was scheduled later to meet with Macri and attend a series of ceremonial events before flying late Thursday to Mexico.