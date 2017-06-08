close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

German Chancellor Angela Merkel starts tour of Argentina, Mexico

German Chancellor Angela Merkel visited Argentina on Thursday to discuss trade with President Mauricio Macri amid heavy security on a trip that will also take her to Mexico.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Thursday, June 8, 2017 - 20:04

Buenos Aires: German Chancellor Angela Merkel visited Argentina on Thursday to discuss trade with President Mauricio Macri amid heavy security on a trip that will also take her to Mexico.

Her one-day visit to Argentina also aims to prepare the handover of the presidency of the G20 diplomatic grouping, which Argentina will take over from Germany next year.

Merkel was due to discuss bilateral commerce and the prospects for a free trade agreement between the European Union and the Mercosur grouping of South American countries.

She started the trip by leaving her hotel and heading to visit a synagogue to inaugurate a newly restored German organ.

Merkel was scheduled later to meet with Macri and attend a series of ceremonial events before flying late Thursday to Mexico.

TAGS

German Chancellor Angela MerkelPresident Mauricio Macritour of ArgentinaMexicodiplomatic groupingEuropean Union

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

TUBELIGHT

Qatar rejects intervention in foreign policy: Foreign Minis...
WorldAsia

Qatar rejects intervention in foreign policy: Foreign Minis...

Haryana government to celebrate birth anniversary of Deenda...
Haryana

Haryana government to celebrate birth anniversary of Deenda...

Vishwa Hindu Parishad condemns police firing on agitating M...
India

Vishwa Hindu Parishad condemns police firing on agitating M...

Combating terror to be a major agenda at SCO Summit
IndiaWorld

Combating terror to be a major agenda at SCO Summit

Visit Dalit homes, have food with them: BJP top brass to party leaders
India

Visit Dalit homes, have food with them: BJP top brass to pa...

Farmers' stir: Hardik Patel may visit MP on June 12
Madhya Pradesh

Farmers' stir: Hardik Patel may visit MP on June 12

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video