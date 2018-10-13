Hang Imran Ali, who raped and murdered 6-year-old in Pakistan, publicly: Child's father

Father of the six-year-old girl who was raped and murdered in Pakistan's Kasur district wants the convict to be hanged publicly, a Dawn report confirmed.

The father on Saturday filed an appeal in Lahore High Court (LHC) to request public hanging of Imran Ali who is accused in nine such incidents related to raping/murdering minors.

The father said that the convict can be publicly hanged under Section 22 of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997. The act allows the government to "specify the manner, mode and place of execution of any sentence passed under this Act having regard to the deterrent effect which such execution is likely to have," Dawn quoted.

"The purpose and objective behind the incorporation section (sic) is very much clear," the appeal says. "... The murderer..should be given exemplary punishment so as to avoid any such tragedy in future, God forbid," her father has argued.

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday issued a death sentence for Imran Ali.

The death sentence was ordered by ATC judge Sheikh Sajjad Ahmed and will be carried out on October 17 at Lahore's Central Jail.

Imran had been a resident of Kasur and was involved in at least nine incidents of rape/murder of minors. He had seven cases of rape and murdered registered against him out of which the court gave out verdict for five.

The Punjab government demanded Imran's arrest on January 23.

The ATC on February 17 issued in total 21 counts of death, three life sentences and 23 years in jail for Imran, Dawn reported. He was also fined Rs. 2.5 million by the court.

Following the verdict, Imran had filed an appeal challenging the death sentence, claiming that the trial was not fair.

On June 12, the Supreme Court rejected Imran's plea, stating that the accused had admitted of committing a crime with eight other minors and he did not "deserve any sympathy in the matter of his sentences."

This was the twelfth case which occurred within a 10-kilometre radius in Kasur over a year.