Hezbollah chief calls Lebanese PM Saad Hariri `detained` in Saudi Arabia

The head of Lebanon`s powerful Hezbollah movement on Friday said Saad Hariri, who resigned as Lebanese prime minister from Riyadh last week, was "detained" by Saudi Arabia.

AFP| Last Updated: Nov 10, 2017, 21:32 PM IST
"The head of the Lebanese government is detained in Saudi Arabia, he is banned from returning to Lebanon until now," Hassan Nasrallah said in a televised speech.

