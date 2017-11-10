Hezbollah chief calls Lebanese PM Saad Hariri `detained` in Saudi Arabia
The head of Lebanon`s powerful Hezbollah movement on Friday said Saad Hariri, who resigned as Lebanese prime minister from Riyadh last week, was "detained" by Saudi Arabia.
| Last Updated: Nov 10, 2017, 21:32 PM IST
Comments |
Beirut: The head of Lebanon`s powerful Hezbollah movement on Friday said Saad Hariri, who resigned as Lebanese prime minister from Riyadh last week, was "detained" by Saudi Arabia.
"The head of the Lebanese government is detained in Saudi Arabia, he is banned from returning to Lebanon until now," Hassan Nasrallah said in a televised speech.