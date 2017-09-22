How a dog wearing goggles and jacket is rescuing Mexico earthquake survivors

Frantic search and rescue operations are on in Mexico after the country witnessed the most devastating earthquake in over 30 years on Tuesday. The 7.1-magnitude quake that hit Mexico has killed at least 270 people while 30 have still not been accounted for. Amid searches where rescuers have been helping in pulling out people from under the rubble with shovels, there is a tale of a dog that is capuring everyone's attention on social media.

In the past few days, there have been many tweets heaping praises on Frida, a 7-year-old labrador who has saved the lives of at least 52 people in the past. Wearing wide protective goggles, a harness and two pairs of boots, Frida is star of the Mexican navy’s Canine Unit.

Nearly two weeks ago, Frida had found the body of a police officer in Juchitan after an earthquake hit the state of Oaxaca. Her handlers are hoping that she will be able to find more survivors from under the rubble in disaster-hit Mexico.

Frida was sent to Enrique Rebsamen school, where 25 people, including 19 children, were found dead. Along with her are Evil and Echo, a year and a half old dogs, who enter the collapsed buildings first. In case, they detect a person, she is sent inside to confirm if there is a casualty. From searching locations which are less that 20 inches high to places where they have to crawl to get inside the rubble, they dogs are a huge help to those carrying out the rescue operations.

Along with Frida, there are 15 more dogs who are rendering their services to search for people in Mexico City. However, it is only Frida who enjoys this massice following on Twitter.

People are even sending her more boots to keep her paws safe. Here is how Twitter is reacting to Frida's bravery:

