close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Hundreds go on strike at Indonesia's Jakarta International Container Terminal

The Indonesian Logistics Association said the strike would damage the country's reputation as an export and import hub.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, August 4, 2017 - 16:31

Jakarta: Hundreds of workers have gone on strike at Indonesia's largest container terminal, a union official said on Thursday, paralysing operations and forcing incoming shipments to be diverted.

Nearly 700 employees at the Jakarta International Container Terminal (JICT), the bulk of the workforce, stopped work yesterday for a strike intended to last a week, the company's labour union said.

"The strike has paralysed the loading and unloading process as well as the terminal's activity," Mokhammad Firmansyah, the union's secretary general, told AFP.

Workers are demanding to be paid last year's production bonus in full, after it was cut by more than 40 per cent, Firmansyah said.

The Indonesian Logistics Association said the strike would damage the country's reputation as an export and import hub.

"This uncertainty will hurt Indonesia's exports as foreign buyers could turn to other countries," the association's chairman, Zaldy Masita, told AFP.

Indonesia's government denied the strike had disrupted the flow of containers and vessels to Tanjung Priok port, which accounts for 70 per cent of the country's container capacity.

However, incoming vessels have been diverted to four other terminals at the port, said Bay Hasani, a sea traffic and transport official at the transport ministry.

JICT, whose controlling shareholder is Hong Kong's Hutchison Ports, handles about 40 per cent of the containers at the Jakarta port.

TAGS

IndonesiaTerminalShipmentJakarta International Container Terminalstrike

From Zee News

WATCH -- Two men fall into 2000-feet deep valley in Maharashtra; know what happened next
Maharashtra

WATCH -- Two men fall into 2000-feet deep valley in Maharas...

Kerala

RSS demands judicial probe into 'political killings...

One killed, six injured in building collapse in Shimla
Himachal Pradesh

One killed, six injured in building collapse in Shimla

Madhya Pradesh CM to address radio show &#039;Apno se Apni Baat- Dil Se&#039; on August 13
Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh CM to address radio show 'Apno se Apni...

Donald Trump may sack Nicholson for not winning Afghan war
AmericasWorld

Donald Trump may sack Nicholson for not winning Afghan war

India

333 killed in 206 train accidents in last three years

India

Hope countries cooperate in fighting all forms of terror: I...

Delhi

Delhi HC imposes 20K cost on Nitish Kumar in copyright case

India

Panel to suggest way to curb hate content on social media

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

A wearable sticker that can prevent sexual assault

Neymar set to move to Paris Saint Germain

Council in Pakistan orders Revenge Rape of a 16-Year-Old

Photographing the world from a plane

Indian female cops are out in full force to protect women

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India