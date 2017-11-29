I like Hafiz Saeed a lot, support JuD, LeT for waging 'jihad' in Kashmir: Pervez Musharraf

Islamabad: Pakistan’s former military ruler Pervez Musharraf has once again expressed his fondness for Jamaat-ud Dawah (JuD) chief and Mumbai terror attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed and backed his outfit's role in waging 'Jihad' in Kashmir.

''I like Hafiz Saeed a lot and support his outfit JuD,'' Pervez Musharraf said.

''I am a big Lashkar-e-Toiba's supporter also,'' he added.

While acknowledging that terror outfits like JuD and LeT are waging a 'jihad' for the liberation of Kashmir from India, the former Pakistan president said, ''Yes, they are involved in Kashmir and I support them.''

General Pervez Musharraf made these remarks while speaking to Pakistan's ARY News during which he also confirmed that he had met the JuD chief several times in past.

I am the biggest supporter of LeT and I know they like me & JuD also likes me: Pervez Musharraf to Pakistan's ARY News, also said 'yes' on being asked if he likes Hafiz Saeed, added that, 'I have met him (Hafiz Saeed)' pic.twitter.com/txxT58oPoU — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2017

Referring to the situation in Kashmir, former Pakistan President said, ''I was always in favour of action in Kashmir and of suppressing Indian Army there. They (LeT) are the biggest force, India got them declared as terrorists by partnering with US.''

On previous occasions too, General Musharraf had denied that Hafiz Saeed's JuD or LeT was involved in the 2008 Mumbai attack that left 168 people dead.

“I don’t think Saeed was behind the 26/11 attacks. In Pakistan, we don’t call him a terrorist,” 73-year-old Musharraf had said.

Referring to Saeed’s house arrest in Pakistan, Musharraf said, “Let me surprise you. The Hafiz Saeed issue is an issue in India, not in the United States.”

In January this year, 68-year-old Saeed was recently released after nearly ten-month-long house arrest in Pakistan following a court order.

Saeed carries a reward of $10 million announced by the US for his role in terror activities. His organisation JuD has already been declared as a foreign terrorist organisation by the US in June 2014.

JuD is the front for the banned Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terror outfit which is responsible for numerous terror attacks in India, including the Mumbai terror strike of November 26, 2008, which was masterminded by Saeed. Saeed was also put under house arrest after Mumbai terror attacks in November 2008 but he was freed by a court in 2009.

Musharraf, who lives in self-imposed exile, faces several cases in Pakistan and there is little chance that he will come back to participate in elections.

Last time he returned from abroad in 2013 to contest elections but had to face a tough time due to several cases. Those cases are still pending