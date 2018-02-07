Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan declares when she will return to Pakistan

A day after reports of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chief Imran Khan’s former wife Reham Khan leaving the country after receiving threats, the British Pakistani journalist has now said that she will return to Pakistan when her book in published.

Pakistan-based news organisation Dawn quoted Reham Khan as saying that she has left Pakistan “temporarily” for the security of her kids and would certainly return to the country. She added that the work on her book was complete and was just waiting for it to get published.

It is widely speculated that the book would carry details of her disturbed marriage with Imran Khan.

Speaking to Geo TV, she said that her book would carry all aspects of her life and hence, mention of her relationship with Imran Khan is a part of the same. She, however, added that she has made sure that her book is not written in any anger or anguish.

She left the country on Sunday night after her staff received several threat calls, and later confirmed the same to a television channel in Pakistan.

The British Pakistani journalist expressed her anguish over the development citing that she was forced to discontinue her daughter’s schooling. She further said that none of the political parties in the country backed her over the issue.

She further said, "Reports of my association with political parties are false. Fact is that no party wants me to speak. Across the board, I have no backing or support of any political party in Pakistan."

The 44-year-old TV journalist and Pakistani cricket legend-turned-politician Imran Khan had announced their decision to split amid reports that Imran objected to her meddling in politics.