Indonesia

Indonesia landslide kills at least 9

Rain and mud made the rescue difficult for emergency teams who were looking for survivors in the hilly area.

Image courtesy: Reuters

Jakarta: At least nine people were killed and 34 went missing after a landslide buried more than 30 houses in Indonesia`s Java island, authorities said on Tuesday. National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho tweeted that rescue operations were going on in Sukabumi city, where the landslide took place on Monday night, Efe news reported.

Amid conditions made difficult by rain and mud, emergency teams were looking for survivors in the hilly area buried by the landslide. Floods and landslides affect Indonesia every year during the rainy season, which lasts from December to February.

