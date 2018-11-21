हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Interpol

Interpol elects South Korea's Kim Jong Yang as president

Taking to Twitter, the international police organisation announced the news.

Interpol elects South Korea&#039;s Kim Jong Yang as president

The Interpol on Wednesday elected Kim Jong Yang of South Korea as its next president, announced the international police body.

Kim, who had been serving as acting president, was elected for a two-year term at the body's annual congress in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

After the announcement, Kim Jong Yang said, "Our world is now facing unprecedented changes which present huge challenges to public security and safety. To overcome them, we need a clear vision: we need to build a bridge to the future."

InterpolSouth KoreaKim Jong YangInterpol president

