close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Iran terror attacks: Tehran attackers were Iranian Islamic State recruits

The Islamic State has claimed responsibility and threatened more attacks against Iran's majority Shi'ite population, seen by the hardline Sunni militants as heretics.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, June 8, 2017 - 09:46
Iran terror attacks: Tehran attackers were Iranian Islamic State recruits

Tehran: Hours after suicide bombers and gunmen attacked the Iranian Parliament and Ayatollah Khomeini's mausoleum in Tehran, a top official said on Wednesday night that the attackers were Iranian nationals who had joined the Islamic State group (IS).

At least 13 people were killed in the unprecedented assault.

The six attackers "were Iranian and joined Daesh (IS) from some parts of Iran," said Reza Seifollahi, the deputy secretary of Iran`s Supreme National Security Council, on state TV.

Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had yesterday said: "These fireworks have no effect on Iran. They will soon be eliminated."

"They are too small to affect the will of the Iranian nation and its officials," state TV quoted him as saying.

The Islamic State has claimed responsibility and threatened more attacks against Iran's majority Shi'ite population, seen by the hardline Sunni militants as heretics.

Twelve killed as gunmen, suicide bombers target Iran Parliament, Khomeini mausoleum; ISIS claims responsibility
MUST READ
Twelve killed as gunmen, suicide bombers target Iran Parliament, Khomeini mausoleum; ISIS claims responsibility

They were the first attacks claimed by the Islamic State inside the tightly controlled Shi'ite Muslim country, one of the powers leading the fight against Islamic State forces in nearby Iraq and Syria.

The IS has threatened to aggravate its campaign in the country in recent months.

Shi`ites make up roughly 90 percent of Iran`s population, but the country also has a sizeable Sunni minority, particularly around its restive borders with Iraq and Pakistan.

TAGS

‪‪Iran‬‪Tehran‬‪Ruhollah Khomeini‬‪Islamic Consultative Assembly‬‪Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant‬‬ISISSyriaIran newsIran ParliamentIran attackiran parliament shootingiran parliament attackTerrorist attackiran parliament att

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

TUBELIGHT

Ex-FBI chief James Comey says Donald Trump pressured him on Russia probe
AmericasWorld

Ex-FBI chief James Comey says Donald Trump pressured him on...

Discovered - Oldest known human species&#039; fossils found in Morocco
Discoveries

Discovered - Oldest known human species' fossils found...

Pakistan&#039;s ISI using shrine donations to fund espionage, terrorism in India
RajasthanIndia

Pakistan's ISI using shrine donations to fund espionag...

Cattle slaughter notification: Kerala Govt to hold special assembly session
Kerala

Cattle slaughter notification: Kerala Govt to hold special...

Digvijaya questions MP CM&#039;s announcement of ex-gratia to farmers kin
Madhya PradeshIndia

Digvijaya questions MP CM's announcement of ex-gratia...

Motorola Moto Z2 Play India launch event: Watch livestreaming
Mobiles

Motorola Moto Z2 Play India launch event: Watch livestreami...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video