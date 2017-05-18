close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Islamic State kills more than 50 in central Syria attack: Monitor

The Islamic State group killed more than 50 people in an attack on two government-held villages in central Syria`s Hama province on Thursday.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Thursday, May 18, 2017 - 18:43

Beirut: The Islamic State group killed more than 50 people in an attack on two government-held villages in central Syria`s Hama province on Thursday, a monitor said.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the attack on two villages killed 15 civilians and 27 pro-government fighters, with another 10 bodies yet to be identified as government fighters or local residents.

IS also lost 15 fighters in the attack, the monitor said.

TAGS

SyriaIslamic stateSyria attack

From Zee News

Vinod Khanna's prayer meet: B-Towners arrive in large n...

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Rajnath to chair first CMs' meeting on India-China bor...
India

Rajnath to chair first CMs' meeting on India-China bor...

India scores diplomatic coup as ICJ stays Kulbhushan Jadhav&#039;s execution; order binding on Pakistan, says MEA
India

India scores diplomatic coup as ICJ stays Kulbhushan Jadhav...

Turkey ready to retaliate against any threats from Syrian Kurdish forces, warns Erdogan
World

Turkey ready to retaliate against any threats from Syrian K...

Idea, Flipkart tie-up to offer bulk data to smartphone buye...
Technology

Idea, Flipkart tie-up to offer bulk data to smartphone buye...

TNBSE 10th SSLC Results 2017: Tamil Nadu Board (tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.nic.in) Class 10th SSLC Result 2017 to be declared on 19th May at 10 AM
Education

TNBSE 10th SSLC Results 2017: Tamil Nadu Board (tnresults.n...

How can &#039;sinful&#039; triple talaq be a matter of faith: SC asks Muslim bodies
India

How can 'sinful' triple talaq be a matter of fait...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video