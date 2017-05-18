Islamic State kills more than 50 in central Syria attack: Monitor
Beirut: The Islamic State group killed more than 50 people in an attack on two government-held villages in central Syria`s Hama province on Thursday, a monitor said.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the attack on two villages killed 15 civilians and 27 pro-government fighters, with another 10 bodies yet to be identified as government fighters or local residents.
IS also lost 15 fighters in the attack, the monitor said.