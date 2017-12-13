Israel a state of `occupation` and `terror`, Recep Tayyip Erdogan tells Islamic leaders
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday slammed Israel as a state defined by "occupation" and "terror", as he opened an Islamic summit on the US recognition of Jerusalem as the Israeli capital.
"Israel is a state of occupation. Besides this, Israel is a state of terror," Erdogan told leaders from the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) gathered for an emergency meeting in Istanbul.