Israel a state of `occupation` and `terror`, Recep Tayyip Erdogan tells Islamic leaders

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday slammed Israel as a state defined by "occupation" and "terror", as he opened an Islamic summit on the US recognition of Jerusalem as the Israeli capital.

AFP| Updated: Dec 13, 2017, 15:13 PM IST
Istanbul: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday slammed Israel as a state defined by "occupation" and "terror", as he opened an Islamic summit on the US recognition of Jerusalem as the Israeli capital.

"Israel is a state of occupation. Besides this, Israel is a state of terror," Erdogan told leaders from the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) gathered for an emergency meeting in Istanbul.

