close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Grateful over granting asylum, Syrian refugee parents name son after Canadian PM Justin Trudeau

The family currently resides in the Canadian city of Calgary.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, July 17, 2017 - 17:20
Grateful over granting asylum, Syrian refugee parents name son after Canadian PM Justin Trudeau
Pic courtesy: Twitter/@AdamScotti

New Delhi: A Syrian refugee family has decided to name their son after Canadian Prime Minister Justine Trudeau for granting them asylum in the country.

The family currently resides in the Canadian city of Calgary.

Trudeau had recently granted asylum to a number of Syrian refugees who had fled their homes due to the war.

The couple has named their newborn as Justine Trudeau Adam Bilal. He was born on May 4.

Baby Justin's parents now hope that their child would get to meet the prime minister someday.  

Trudeau official photographer Adam Scotti has tweeted these adorable pictures of the Prime Minister with the baby. Justin Trudeau Adam Bilal was seen fast asleep on Trudeau's lap.

Muhammad and Afraa Bilal arrived in Canada in February last year with their two young children after escaping war-torn Syria, reported NDTV.

"It was actually very good, it was amazing. I can't believe that I met the Prime Minister Justin Trudeau," his mother told CBC News after the emotional meeting. "He held (the baby) and he said, 'This is Justin-Trudeau,' and then he says, 'I appreciate that you named him after my name.'"

TAGS

Justin TrudeauCalgaryrefugees in CanadaSyrian refugees

From Zee News

Siemens to provide IGBT technology for Indian Railways
Technology

Siemens to provide IGBT technology for Indian Railways

LeT terrorist arrested from Mumbai airport
MaharashtraMumbai

LeT terrorist arrested from Mumbai airport

Jammu and Kashmir

NIA ropes in tax officials to probe trans-LoC trade, '...

Canon launches &#039;EOS 6D Mark II DSLR&#039; camera in India
Gadgets

Canon launches 'EOS 6D Mark II DSLR' camera in In...

Micromax launches &#039;Canvas 1&#039; at Rs 6,999
Mobiles

Micromax launches 'Canvas 1' at Rs 6,999

WorldAsia

Bomb blast hits military vehicle, wounds 17 in southeast Tu...

India&#039;s strong message to Pakistan on LoC firings – `We reserve right to retaliate`
India

India's strong message to Pakistan on LoC firings – `W...

Madhya Pradesh: Lawyer beaten up by women for creating nuisance with them
Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh: Lawyer beaten up by women for creating nuis...

AfricaWorld

Eight killed in Nigeria suicide bombing: Authorities

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

Video: Suspected Kashmiri militants play cricket with AK47 as wicket

Nice, France: A year later, through the eyes of a Muslim

Top 5 inventions from Israel (Tech check)

Judaism, India's oldest foreign religion

Vegetarian beef farmer puts cows to pasture

Disabled dogs in Taiwan get hot new wheels