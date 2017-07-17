Grateful over granting asylum, Syrian refugee parents name son after Canadian PM Justin Trudeau

New Delhi: A Syrian refugee family has decided to name their son after Canadian Prime Minister Justine Trudeau for granting them asylum in the country.

The family currently resides in the Canadian city of Calgary.

Trudeau had recently granted asylum to a number of Syrian refugees who had fled their homes due to the war.

The couple has named their newborn as Justine Trudeau Adam Bilal. He was born on May 4.

Baby Justin's parents now hope that their child would get to meet the prime minister someday.

Trudeau official photographer Adam Scotti has tweeted these adorable pictures of the Prime Minister with the baby. Justin Trudeau Adam Bilal was seen fast asleep on Trudeau's lap.

Muhammad and Afraa Bilal arrived in Canada in February last year with their two young children after escaping war-torn Syria, reported NDTV.

"It was actually very good, it was amazing. I can't believe that I met the Prime Minister Justin Trudeau," his mother told CBC News after the emotional meeting. "He held (the baby) and he said, 'This is Justin-Trudeau,' and then he says, 'I appreciate that you named him after my name.'"