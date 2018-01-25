Kabul hotel attack killed 40 people, says official

At least 40 people were killed in the attack on Kabul`s luxury Intercontinental Hotel at the weekend, official figures showed Thursday — almost double the earlier toll released by Afghan authorities.

"The final death toll (among Afghans) from Intercontinental Hotel attack stands at 25," Health ministry spokesperson Wahid Majrooh told AFP.

With 15 foreigners already confirmed dead in the attack, that takes the total death toll to 40.