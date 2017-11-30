Kushner met Special Counsel to discuss ex-US NSA: Report

Washington: White House senior advisor Jared Kushner met Special Counsel Robert Mueller`s team where he was specifically asked about former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn as part of an ongoing probe into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, a media report said.

The conversation that took place earlier this month lasted less than 90 minutes, according to the CNN report.

However, the nature of this conversation was principally to make sure that Kushner, who is also President Donald Trump`s son-in-law, did not have information that exonerates Flynn.

"Kushner has voluntarily cooperated with all relevant inquiries and will continue to do so," Abbe Lowell, Kushner`s lawyer, told CNN on Wednesday.

The meeting took place around the same time the Special Counsel asked witnesses about Kushner`s role in the firing of former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director James Comey and his relationship with Flynn, the report said.

Mueller`s investigators have expressed interest in Kushner as part of its probe into Russian meddling, including potential obstruction of justice in Comey`s firing, CNN reported.

Even before Mueller took over the Russia investigation, the FBI had been looking at Kushner`s multiple roles on both the Trump campaign and the Trump transition team.

A 2016 meeting, in addition to meetings with Russia`s ambassador and a Russian government banker, were left off Kushner`s security clearance forms, which had to be revised multiple times.