 
close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Malaysian accused of over 600 sex assaults against daughter

Judge Yong Zarida Sazali denied the man bail after prosecutors warned there was a danger of him fleeing or intimidating witnesses.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Thursday, August 10, 2017 - 16:33
Malaysian accused of over 600 sex assaults against daughter
Representational image

Kuala Lumpur: A Malaysian man has been charged with more than 600 sex assaults against his daughter, and could face a jail term of over 12,000 years if found guilty, officials said Thursday.

Court officials took two days to read out all 626 charges against the 36-year-old divorcee, and finished Thursday afternoon.
 
They included 599 charges of sodomy against the 15-year-old girl, as well as counts of incest, rape and other sex crimes.

The bespectacled suspect, in a grey T-shirt and blue trousers was calm when the charges were read in court. He pleaded not guilty and the case will now proceed to trial.

"He faces a prison sentence of over 12,000 years," Aimi Syazwani, a deputy public prosecutor, told AFP at a newly-established special court for sex crimes against children in the administrative capital Putrajaya.

For each charge of sodomy, the man can be punished with a maximum jail term of 20 years, as well as caning. He faces a rape charge that carries a maximum sentence of 20 years, and 30 other charges of sexual assault, each punishable by up to 20 years in jail.

Judge Yong Zarida Sazali denied the man bail after prosecutors warned there was a danger of him fleeing or intimidating witnesses.

The suspect cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim.

The man, who sold investment products, was arrested on July 26 after the girl`s mother lodged a police report. The offences were allegedly committed between January and July this year, when the daughter was living with her father.

The special court for sexual crimes against children was launched in June.

 

 

TAGS

MalaysiaAssaultcrimevictim

From Zee News

RajasthanIndia

Toll in Rajasthan boat tragedy mounts to 8

Uttar Pradesh

UP govt termed powder used for polishing furniture as PETN:...

World

Turkey detains Russian IS suspect 'planning attack on...

Odisha

IMD forecast heavy rainfall in interior Odisha

Delhi

Delhi HC issues notice to Delhi Police on Chandrashekar...

Trinamool Congress MP Shatabdi Roy seeks equal treatment to women in films, sports
India

Trinamool Congress MP Shatabdi Roy seeks equal treatment to...

World

Iran blogger flies in to Israel after deportation fears

World

US destroyer challenges China's claims in South China...

JD-U former party President Sharad Yadav says he is with Grand Alliance
India

JD-U former party President Sharad Yadav says he is with Gr...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

A wearable sticker that can prevent sexual assault

Neymar set to move to Paris Saint Germain

Council in Pakistan orders Revenge Rape of a 16-Year-Old

Photographing the world from a plane

Indian female cops are out in full force to protect women

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India