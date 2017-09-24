close
Mass grave of 28 Hindus found in Myanmar; Army blames Rohingya 'militants'

Myanmar`s Army said Sunday that a mass grave of 28 Hindus had been discovered in violence-wracked Rakhine state.

﻿
Last Updated: Sunday, September 24, 2017 - 20:26

Yangon division: Myanmar`s Army said Sunday that a mass grave of 28 Hindus had been discovered in violence-wracked Rakhine state.

They blamed the killings on Rohingya 'militants'.

"Security members found and dug up 28 dead bodies of Hindus who were cruelly violently and killed by ARSA extremist Bengali terrorists in Rakhine State," a statement posted on the Army chief`s website said.

The Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) is the group whose raids on police posts in August triggered a military backlash that resulted in hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees fleeing for Bangladesh. 

With the government blocking access to the conflict zone, it is difficult to verify the swirl of claims and counterclaims over who is driving the unrest, which has also displaced tens of thousands of Buddhists and Hindus.

But rights groups say there is overwhelming evidence that the army is using its crackdown on militants to systematically purge the 1.1-million strong stateless Rohingya from its borders, PTI reported.

Civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi said last week that those who had been verified as refugees from her country would be allowed back.

Myanmar has dismissed accusations of ethnic cleansing, saying it has to tackle the insurgents, whom it accuses of setting fires and attacking civilians as well as the security forces, as per Reuters.

Tension between majority Buddhists and Rohingya, most of whom are denied citizenship, has simmered for decades in Rakhine, but it has exploded several times over the past few years, as old enmities, and Buddhist nationalism, surfaced with the end of decades of harsh military rule.

