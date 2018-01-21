हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Merkel, Macron to deepen Franco-German cooperation, strengthen EU

Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday they wanted to deepen Franco-German cooperation and give the European Union a fresh push towards closer integration.

Reuters| Updated: Jan 21, 2018, 17:06 PM IST
Comments |
Merkel, Macron to deepen Franco-German cooperation, strengthen EU
Reuters photo

BERLIN: Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday they wanted to deepen Franco-German cooperation and give the European Union a fresh push towards closer integration.

"We are doing that in order to bring the people in our countries even closer together. And we do it to give the whole of Europe a new boost, to make it even stronger," Merkel said in a joint video podcast as the countries prepare to seal a new bilateral compact. 

After meeting in Paris on Friday, Merkel and Macron talked up the prospect of agreeing on reforms to the eurozone, saying they were committed to strengthening the bloc.

Tags:
Angela MerkelEmmanuel MacronFranceGermanyEuropean Union
Next
Story

Turkish troops enter Syria in operation against Kurdish militia

Trending