Modi, Trump and Kim wish Chinese president Xi Jinping on securing second term

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday secured a second term as the head of the ruling Communist party in China, following which wishes poured for his from across the world. Among the first ones to congratulate Xi were Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un.

Prime Minister Modi took to Chinese microblogging website Weibo, which is akin to Twitter, to wish the Chinese president. He posted, "Congratulations to President Xi on getting re-elected as CPC General Secretary. Look forward to further promote India- China ties together."

Modi's message was posted both in English and Mandarin.

Modi's message comes amid diplomatic efforts by the two sides to overcome the bitterness caused by the 73-day face-off between their troops in the Doklam area of the Sikkim sector. The Chinese and the Indian troops were engaged in a standoff since June 16 after the Indian side stopped the construction of a road by the Chinese Army.

In September, Modi and Xi had met on the sidelines of the 9th BRICS Summit in Chinese port city Xiamen and held their first substantive bilateral meeting after the Doklam standoff and agreed to move forward in their ties.

US President Donald Trump was also among the first ones to wish the Chinese president. He spoke to the Chinese leader to congratulate him on the new leadership line-up in China as well.

Trump shared the news of the interaction between the two leaders on Twitter. He said that they also discussed the issue of North Korea and bilateral trade between the US and China.

"Spoke to President Xi of China to congratulate him on his extraordinary elevation. Also discussed NoKo & trade, two very important subjects!" Trump wrote.

Xi told Trump China would "unswervingly follow the path of peaceful development" and promote "coordination and cooperation among world major powers", the official Xinhua news agency reported late on Wednesday.

"China attaches great importance to the Sino-U.S. relations and is willing to promote the long-term, healthy and stable development of bilateral relations on the basis of mutual respect and mutual benefits," Xinhua cited Xi as saying.

Trump is expected to meet Xi when he visits China next month.

Interestingly, the other leader to congratulate Xi on his elevation was Kim Jong-Un of North Korea, who wished “great success” to the Chinese leader.

Kim's note extended "sincere congratulations" to the Chinese president, who was formally given a second term as the head of the ruling party, state-run KCNA said.

The message, sent Wednesday, also "expressed conviction that the relations between the two parties and the two countries would develop in the interests of the peoples of the two countries," KCNA said.

But the brief, four-sentence missive was a notable contrast to the fulsome terms in which Kim praised the Chinese leader and his country when Xi ascended to power five years ago.

Ties between the two neighbours have soured in recent years as the North staged a series of nuclear tests and missile launches despite opposition by Beijing -- its sole diplomatic ally and economic lifeline.

