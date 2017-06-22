Mosul minaret destruction `deepens wounds` of Iraqis: UNESCO
The destruction by jihadists of Mosul`s leaning minaret "deepens the wounds" in war-torn Iraq, UNESCO chief Irina Bokova said Thursday.
Calling in a statement for "immediate and strengthened international mobilisation," the head of the UN`s cultural agency said: "This new destruction deepens the wounds of a society already affected by an unprecedented humanitarian tragedy."