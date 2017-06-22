close
Mosul minaret destruction `deepens wounds` of Iraqis: UNESCO

The destruction by jihadists of Mosul`s leaning minaret "deepens the wounds" in war-torn Iraq, UNESCO chief Irina Bokova said Thursday.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Thursday, June 22, 2017 - 17:50
Mosul minaret destruction `deepens wounds` of Iraqis: UNESCO

Paris: The destruction by jihadists of Mosul`s leaning minaret "deepens the wounds" in war-torn Iraq, UNESCO chief Irina Bokova said Thursday.

Calling in a statement for "immediate and strengthened international mobilisation," the head of the UN`s cultural agency said: "This new destruction deepens the wounds of a society already affected by an unprecedented humanitarian tragedy."

SyriaMosulISISAl-NuriUNESCOBokovaUNJihadists

