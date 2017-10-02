close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Myanmar makes proposal to take back Rohingya refugees

In a speech to the UN General Assembly last month, Bangladesh`s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina proposed creating UN-supervised safe zones inside Myanmar to protect them.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Monday, October 2, 2017 - 16:27
Myanmar makes proposal to take back Rohingya refugees
Pic Courtesy: Reuters

Dhaka: A senior Myanmar minister proposed Monday to take back the hundreds of thousands of Rohingya who have fled across the border after a military crackdown, Bangladesh said, but gave no details of how the huge task could be achieved.

More than half a million Rohingya have arrived in Bangladesh over the last five weeks after militant attacks on police checkpoints there sparked violent reprisals, with entire villages burned to the ground.

Most are now living in desperate conditions in overcrowded camps in impoverished Bangladesh, which has repeatedly urged Myanmar to repatriate them.

On Monday Foreign Minister A.H Mahmood Ali held talks in Dhaka with a representative of Myanmar`s civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and said the two countries had agreed to set up a working group to coordinate the repatriation of the Rohingya.

"The talks were held in a friendly atmosphere and Myanmar has made a proposal to take back the Rohingya refugees," the minister told reporters after meeting Myanmar`s Minister of the Office of State Counselor Kyaw Tint Swe in Dhaka.

"The two sides have agreed to a proposal to set up a joint working group to coordinate the repatriation process."

Suu Kyi, who has been severely criticised for her failure to curb the military crackdown on the Rohingya, said in a speech last month that Myanmar would take back "verified" refugees.

This would be done according to the criteria set between the two countries in 1993 when tens of thousands of Rohingya were repatriated, she said.

The Bangladesh minister gave no timeframe for repatriation and did not say whether Myanmar would also take back the 300,000 Rohingya refugees who fled to Bangladesh during the earlier violence.
He said the refugees would be verified by the joint working group, with the United Nations not involved. 

"Bangladesh has proposed a bilateral agreement (with Myanmar) to help implement the repatriation," he said.

There was no immediate comment from Suu Kyi`s representative, who arrived in Bangladesh early Monday and is expected to leave later in the day.

The Rohingya, a Muslim minority, do not qualify for Myanmar citizenship even though many have lived there for generations.

The army insists they are interlopers from across the border in Bangladesh.

With the latest influx, there are now more than 800,000 refugees living near Bangladesh`s border with Myanmar.

The desperate conditions in the overcrowded camps have sparked concerns that epidemics, including cholera, could spread.

It remains unclear where the Rohingya would go if they were returned to Myanmar -- many of their villages have been burned down in a military operation which the United Nations has called a "textbook case of ethnic cleansing".

In a speech to the UN General Assembly last month, Bangladesh`s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina proposed creating UN-supervised safe zones inside Myanmar to protect them.

Hasina accused Myanmar authorities of laying landmines on the border to prevent the Rohingya from returning and said the UN must take immediate measures to find a solution to the crisis.

TAGS

MyanmarRohingyamilitary crackdownBangladeshDhakaAH Mahmood AliUN General AssemblySheikh Hasina

From Zee News

Sasikala likely to come out of jail on parole
Tamil Nadu

Sasikala likely to come out of jail on parole

WorldAsia

Graft accused Nawaz set to return as PML-N chief

AmericasWorld

Islamic State group claims responsibility for Marseille att...

Nawaz Sharif&#039;s indictment in graft cases postponed
WorldAsia

Nawaz Sharif's indictment in graft cases postponed

World

Monarch collapse triggers UK repatriation of 110,000 flyers

Americas

Las Vegas shooter may have been 'lone wolf': What...

Of India&#039;s 33.69 lakh gun licences, 12.77 lakh in UP: Home ministry
India

Of India's 33.69 lakh gun licences, 12.77 lakh in UP:...

Madhya Pradesh

Wrong info boards at Gwalior station could lead to Mumbai-l...

Drunk constable drives police van in Mumbai, now arrested
Maharashtra

Drunk constable drives police van in Mumbai, now arrested

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi