Nasr Hariri to head Syrian opposition at Geneva talks: Spokesman

RIYADH: Syrian opposition representatives selected Nasr Hariri to head a negotiating team at an upcoming round of U.N.-backed peace talks in Geneva, spokesman Ahmad Ramadan told Reuters on Friday.

The decision came at a meeting in Riyadh where, a day before, Syria`s main opposition stuck by its demand that President Bashar al-Assad play no role in an interim period, despite speculation that it could soften its stance because of Assad`s battlefield strength.