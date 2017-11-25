हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Nasr Hariri to head Syrian opposition at Geneva talks: Spokesman

Syrian opposition representatives selected Nasr Hariri to head a negotiating team at an upcoming round of U.N.-backed peace talks in Geneva, spokesman Ahmad Ramadan told Reuters on Friday.

Reuters| Last Updated: Nov 25, 2017, 00:00 AM IST
Reuters photo

RIYADH: Syrian opposition representatives selected Nasr Hariri to head a negotiating team at an upcoming round of U.N.-backed peace talks in Geneva, spokesman Ahmad Ramadan told Reuters on Friday.

The decision came at a meeting in Riyadh where, a day before, Syria`s main opposition stuck by its demand that President Bashar al-Assad play no role in an interim period, despite speculation that it could soften its stance because of Assad`s battlefield strength.

Tags:
SyriaNasr HaririGenevaUnited Nations
