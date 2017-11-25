Nasr Hariri to head Syrian opposition at Geneva talks: Spokesman
Syrian opposition representatives selected Nasr Hariri to head a negotiating team at an upcoming round of U.N.-backed peace talks in Geneva, spokesman Ahmad Ramadan told Reuters on Friday.
| Last Updated: Nov 25, 2017, 00:00 AM IST
Reuters photo
The decision came at a meeting in Riyadh where, a day before, Syria`s main opposition stuck by its demand that President Bashar al-Assad play no role in an interim period, despite speculation that it could soften its stance because of Assad`s battlefield strength.