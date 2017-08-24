close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

NATO accuses Russia of undermining stability in Europe

NATO accused Russia on Thursday of "undermining stability" in Europe.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Thursday, August 24, 2017 - 22:31

Rome: NATO accused Russia on Thursday of "undermining stability and security in Europe" through its "aggressive behaviour".

"We have worked actively to forge a strategic partnership with Russia" since the Cold War, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg told a defence and peace meeting in Italy.

"However, the aggressive behaviour of Russia has undermined stability and security in Europe," he added.

The 2014 incursion of pro-Russian forces into eastern Ukraine and Russia's annexation of Crimea have strained ties with the west to the limit.

In response, NATO has bolstered its presence in eastern European countries that are now allies but were once ruled from Moscow.

Stoltenberg described Russia's "illegal annexation of Crimea" as "the first time since World War II that a European nation had taken the territory of another country by force.

"Russia continues to destabilise Eastern Ukraine. It is a conflict in which nearly 10,000 Ukrainians have been killed and this has changed the security context enormously," he said.

But the NATO chief said he was not looking for a confrontation with Russia and that he strongly believed in dialogue.

The alliance has deployed multinational battalions to Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland as NATO seeks to reassure them they will not be abandoned in any fresh crisis.

TAGS

NATORussiaEuropeUkraineCrimea

From Zee News

World

Sierra Leone disaster: Over 500 dead, 810 listed as missing...

Gurmeet Ram Rahim: Godman, who loved glittering costume, flashy bikes, is in the dock for rape
India

Gurmeet Ram Rahim: Godman, who loved glittering costume, fl...

Darjeeling stalemate: GJM writes to West Bengal govt, to attend August 29 meeting
West Bengal

Darjeeling stalemate: GJM writes to West Bengal govt, to at...

India

Dokalam stand-off didn't figure in Modi-Deuba talks: F...

World

Top US general vows to destroy ISIS in Afghanistan

Jammu and Kashmir

Protest in Kashmir village as locals claim slain 'mili...

Tech giants will learn to respect Indian laws: Ravi Shankar Prasad
Technology

Tech giants will learn to respect Indian laws: Ravi Shankar...

NIA questions Syed Ali Shah Geelani&#039;s sons again in terror funding case
India

NIA questions Syed Ali Shah Geelani's sons again in te...

India, China should peacefully resolve Doklam issue: British ambassador
World

India, China should peacefully resolve Doklam issue: Britis...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

A wearable sticker that can prevent sexual assault

Neymar set to move to Paris Saint Germain

Council in Pakistan orders Revenge Rape of a 16-Year-Old

Photographing the world from a plane

Indian female cops are out in full force to protect women

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India