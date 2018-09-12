हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pakistan

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam released on parole for Begum Kulsoom Nawaz’s burial

Former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif, daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law captain Mohammad Safdar, who are currently service a sentence after conviction in Avenfield properties case, were on Wednesday released on parole following the death of former first lady of Pakistan, Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.

According to Pakistan-based Dawn News, Sharif, Maryam and Safdar have been released on a 12-hour parole. However, the same is expected to be extended till the burial of the mortal remains of Begum Kulsoom, wife of Nawaz Sharif.

The plea for parole was filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shahbaz Sharif after the demise of Begum Kulsoom in London following her battle with cancer. Sharif and family have reportedly been taken to their Jati Umra residence in Lahore, where their rooms have been declared sub-jail. It means that no person would be able to meet them without taking prior approval from authorities.

Meanwhile, Shahbaz Sharif left for London, where Begum Kulsoom breathed her last on Tuesday, to bring her mortal remains to Lahore, where her last rites will be held.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered to facilitate the Sharif family regarding bringing back the body of Kulsoom and other matters," government sources told news agency PTI.

Begum Kulsoom Nawaz died at the age of 68 in London on Tuesday. She breathed her last months after being diagnosed with lymphoma (throat) cancer.

She died at a Harley Street Clinic in London. The same was confirmed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shahbaz Sharif on microblogging site Twitter.

Begum Kulsoom had reportedly been undergoing treatment at the clinic since June 2017. A Geo News report said that she had developed some major lungs problem following which she was place on life support on Monday.

Born in 1950, Begum Kulsoom got married to Nawaz Sharif in 1971.

