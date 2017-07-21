close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Nearly 360 hurt in Turkey by earthquake: Health Minister

Ahmet Demircan said 358 people were hurt, of whom 272 were taken to hospital in ambulances. The rest went on their own.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Friday, July 21, 2017 - 18:21

Ankara: Almost 360 people were hurt in the Turkish resort of Bodrum after a magnitude 6.7 earthquake shook Greece and Turkey's Aegean coast, the Turkish Health Minister said on Friday.

Ahmet Demircan said 358 people were hurt, of whom 272 were taken to hospital in ambulances. The rest went on their own, he said.

Of the victims, 25 remained in hospital, the health minister said, adding that some had broken bones. But there were no serious injuries.

Many of the injuries were caused by people jumping out of building windows and falling after reacting in panic to the overnight quake, NTV broadcaster said.

The wounded were being treated in the garden of the hospital in Bodrum as the quake caused slight damage to the hospital's ceiling, Bodrum district governor Bekir Yilmaz said, quoted by Hurriyet daily.

Yilmaz expressed relief there had been no loss of life or anyone seriously injured by the quake on Turkish territory. A Swede and a Turk were killed on the Greek island of Kos.

The Turkish foreign ministry said its consulate on the Greek island of Rhodes had confirmed the death of the Turkish citizen and was trying to contact the family.
The consulate added that one other Turkish citizen has been seriously injured and taken to Athens.

A ferry has also been sent to evacuate 200 Turkish nationals from Kos back to Bodrum.

CNN Turk broadcaster and other local media said the evacuations had begun.

The epicentre of the quake was approximately 10.3 kilometres south of the southwestern resort, a magnet for holidaymakers in the summer, and 16.2 kilometres east of the island of Kos in Greece, the US Geological Survey said.

NTV television said the quake triggered a mini tsunami off the coast of Bodrum, with cars in the resort of Gumbet just outside Bodrum town damaged by the incoming waves that flooded onto roads.

Images showed boats had suffered damaged after being pushed up against the shore while the force of the waves had on its own moved cars.

TAGS

TurkeyEarthquakeAnkaraAegean coastAhmet DemircanBekir Yilmaz

From Zee News

Delhi

RSS changes base of some key office-bearers

EuropeWorld

Germany reviews arms shipments to Turkey amid row

Uttarakhand

PM Narendra Modi invited to inaugurate Himalayan meet in De...

Jammu and Kashmir

Pakistan troops violate ceasefire along LoC

Maharashtra

Minor schoolgirl's rape shocks Maharashtra's Ahme...

Delhi

Zakir Naik's IRF in HC against tribunal's order u...

Philippines PM Rodrigo Duterte says will never visit &#039;lousy&#039; United States
WorldAsia

Philippines PM Rodrigo Duterte says will never visit '...

Google search can help track dengue with this new tool
Science

Google search can help track dengue with this new tool

33 percent of child brides in the world are Indian: Report
India

33 percent of child brides in the world are Indian: Report

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

Video: Suspected Kashmiri militants play cricket with AK47 as wicket

Nice, France: A year later, through the eyes of a Muslim

Top 5 inventions from Israel (Tech check)

Judaism, India's oldest foreign religion

Vegetarian beef farmer puts cows to pasture

Disabled dogs in Taiwan get hot new wheels