New condom will tell you about your performance, calories burned during intercourse and how long it lasted

LONDON: A “smart condom” has been developed, dubbed world's first, which can collect your intimate data during sex and even can tell you if your performance was outstanding or a total flop.

The device, developed by a British firm, is a small band fitted around the bottom of a man’s willy and wearers will still need to strap on a normal condom to get full protection, The Metro reported.

The smart condom is waterproof and “extraordinarily flexible to ensure maximum comfort for all sizes”. It even lights up to provide illumination for both partners’ nether regions, the report claimed.

The British Condoms has released the first pictures of its smart condom named as the i.Con.

The firm said it's a ‘revolutionary tech” for the bedroom that not only measures the calories burned during intercourse, but also a man’s thrusts, how long it lasted and even the positions used.

The invention will help men see how they ‘stack up against other people from around the world’, the report quoted the condom firm as saying.

“It’s here and it’s beautiful. We wanted the i.Con to look refined, non-intrusive and lightweight – the finished article is nothing short of any of those things,” Adam Leverson, lead engineer for the i.Con, said.

“There’s a lot of tech packed into the i.Con and for us to be able to deliver it in such a way that there is absolutely no hindrance to the user was our main goal – and I think we have gone above and beyond with the i.Con to make sure of this.

“I’m just so happy that we can now share the i.Con with the world!” he added.

Spokesperson for British Condoms John Simmons added: “We’re extremely excited to share with the world the first glimpse of the i.Con Smart Condom Ring due to go on sale in the UK in January 2018.

“It’s truly the next step in wearable tech and we believe we have pioneered a product that will not only bring an extra element of fun into the bedroom but will also help indicate potential STI’s present as well as prevent condom slippage, a leading cause of unplanned pregnancy in the UK.”

The firm claimed that 9 lakh people have already expressed their interest to buy the device.