Nine Malaysian Navy men missing, boat loses contact

Kuala Lumpur: At least nine navy personnel have gone missing after their boat lost contact during regular patrol off the Southern Johor state in Malaysia.

Prime Minister Najib Razak on Monday called for strengthened effort to find one officer and eight navy personnel who have been missing since Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported.

"I want the search and rescue be expanded and strengthened," Najib said.

According to the navy, both a navy vessel and the nine-crew boat were on a regular patrol and were driving out foreign fishing boat from the area.

The navy launched an expanded search and rescue operation on Sunday evening after the first effort failed to find the boat.

It said the missing men were believed to have taken shelter on nearby land or in a fishing boat in the area.