North and South Korea begin talks

North and South Korea began their first talks in more than two years on Tuesday, Seoul`s Unification ministry said.
AFP| Updated: Jan 09, 2018, 07:15 AM IST
The discussions at Panmunjom, the truce village in the Demilitarized Zone that divides the peninsula, began at 10am local time (0100 GMT) with the South`s delegation leader making an opening statement, a spokesman told reporters.