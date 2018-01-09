हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

North and South Korea begin talks

North and South Korea began their first talks in more than two years on Tuesday, Seoul`s Unification ministry said.

AFP| Updated: Jan 09, 2018, 07:15 AM IST
Comments |
North and South Korea begin talks

Seoul: North and South Korea began their first talks in more than two years on Tuesday, Seoul`s Unification ministry said.

The discussions at Panmunjom, the truce village in the Demilitarized Zone that divides the peninsula, began at 10am local time (0100 GMT) with the South`s delegation leader making an opening statement, a spokesman told reporters.

Tags:
North KoreaSouth KoreaSeoulPyongyang
Next
Story

Donald Trump medical exam won't include mental fitness test: White House

Trending