North Korea missile test `provocative action`: Kremlin
North Korea said it successfully tested a powerful new intercontinental ballistic missile on Wednesday.
Moscow: North Korea`s latest missile test Wednesday is a "provocative action" that will lead to further tensions, the Kremlin said, appealing for calm on all sides.
"Undoubtedly, another missile launch is a provocative action that provokes a further increase of tensions," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. "We condemn this launch and hope that all relevant sides keep calm."