North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un's half-brother assassinated in Malaysia
AFP | Last Updated: Tuesday, February 14, 2017 - 17:39
Seoul: The half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un has been assassinated in Malaysia, a South Korean news agency reported on Tuesday.
Yonhap news agency quoted a Seoul government source as saying Kim Jong-Nam was killed yesterday but giving no further details.
Officials in Seoul were not immediately available for comment.
First Published: Tuesday, February 14, 2017 - 17:39
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Fateh Ka Fatwa: What are the hindrances faced by Muslim women in India?
- Will Akhilesh Yadav take action against SP candidate Arun Verma accused of rape, murder?
- Questions raised over India's ICCR sponsoring Karachi Literature Festival
- Vyapam scam: SC cancels admission of over 500 students
- Why are politicians trying to disguise crime in UP in communal colours?
- WATCH: When Ishant Sharma asked a 'staring' Sabbir Rahman to focus on his batting during one-off Test
- Shrinking Hindu population remark: MoS Kiren Rijiju in soup; BJP, RSS heap praise; Congress wants action
- Pakistani girl asked Irfan Pathan why he plays for India being a Muslim? Read his brilliant reply
- Twitterati rips apart Dangal star Zaira Wasim's mother's pro-Pakistan Facebook posts on Indo-Pak cricket
- Top 3 popular budget smartphone gifts for Valentine’s Day