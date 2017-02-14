close
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un's half-brother assassinated in Malaysia

AFP | Last Updated: Tuesday, February 14, 2017 - 17:39

Seoul: The half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un has been assassinated in Malaysia, a South Korean news agency reported on Tuesday.

Yonhap news agency quoted a Seoul government source as saying Kim Jong-Nam was killed yesterday but giving no further details.

Officials in Seoul were not immediately available for comment. 

First Published: Tuesday, February 14, 2017 - 17:39

