Pakistan’s new terror tactic in Afghanistan: Aid Taliban to attack NATO forces

Pakistan is resorting to new terror tactics to assert their influence in Afghanistan. According to sources, Pakistani spy agency ISI has orchestrated deadly attacks in Afghanistan cities and is also colluding with Taliban to target NATO forces.

The ISI has instructed Taliban to hire personnel of the Afghan National Army and get into a joint operation to carry out insider attack at NATO forces in Afghanistan, said sources. The meeting between ISI officials and Taliban terrorists was held recently wherein it was decided that they would jointly attack foreign forces on the soil.

They further said that the Pakistan Army is also giving training to few Top Taliban commanders to ensure that coordinated attack on foreign forces can be successfully made out.

This comes after US intelligence agencies issued warnings that the Taliban could launch major attack particularly in Kabul. The US intel had said that terrorist groups based in Pakistan would continue to use their sanctuaries and carry out more attacks on US forces.

Pakistan has been restoring to terror tactics using Afghan Taliban to carry out attacks targeting Afghans forces and their critical infrastructure.

On January 20, Taliban terrorists had attacked the landmark Intercontinental Hotel and killed around 25 people, search for them in each room of the hotel. The Afghan Embassy in the US had claimed that the attack was planned by Pakistan.

Another evidence suggesting Pakistan’s collusion with Taliban attackers was military grade goggles procured by the Pakistani army from British company. A tweet by Majeed Qarar, Cultural Attache at the Embassy of Afghanistan, had alleged that the goggles were supplied by Pakistan Army to terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba in Kashmir and Taliban in Afghanistan.