Hurricane Lane

Paradise in danger: Hawaii braces for impact as Hurricane Lane approaches

Locals are being taken to safer grounds while authorities have already warned people to remain away from beaches. 

A photo from the International Space Station by astronaut Ricky Arnold shows Hurricane Lane near Hawaii.

Away from the hustle and bustle of the mainland, Hawaii has long been the perfect island paradise for not just Americans but people from all over. All of the serenity though is in clear and present danger currently with Hurricane Lane fast approaching the US island with ferocity.

Weather monitoring agencies have warned that heavy rainfall would continue to lash Hawaii's Big Island which has already received 19 inches of rain in 24 hours, according to CNN. The hurricane itslef is likely to move through land - or very close to it - by Friday, making it the first major cyclone here in 26 years.

Heavy rainfall has already resulted in landslides and caused flooding, according to the US media. 

Locals are being taken to safer grounds while authorities have already warned people to remain away from beaches. Public schools are shut and public transportation services are working overtime to take people to relief centers. Local emergency services have been joined by emergency personnel from the mainland.

It is being reported that weather analysts have said that while Hurricane Lane's intensity could fall by the time it reaches Hawaii, high wind speeds could nonetheless cause widespread damage.

