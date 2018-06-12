हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Private potty: Why Kim Jong-un carried personal commode to Singapore

Kim's excreta reportedly contains information about his health status so they can't be left behind.

SINGAPORE: How possessive are you about your shit? North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, who was on a visit to Singapore for the historic US-North Korea summit on Tuesday, carried his portable toilet along with him. Yes, you heard it right!

Reports suggest that the North Korean leader, who committed to 'complete denuclearisation of Korean Peninsula', refused to sit on any of the public toilets in the summit. As a security measure, Kim carried his personal, highly guarded commode to the host country, Singapore. And this isn't all. He does this not just during international tours but everywhere he visits.

In the US-North Korea summit, Kim was accompanied by a transport plane carrying food, his bullet-proof limousine and a portable toilet. The leader does not prefer using a public restroom because the North Koreans are protecting against a literal info dump.

Kim's excretions contain information about his health status so they can't be left behind, reported CBS news. There is a customized washroom set up inside Kim's convoy of vehicles, in fact, there is a separate car that acts as his restroom.

Kim Jong-un met US President Donald Trump and the two world leaders signed a document following two rounds of talks. The two countries have been sworn enemies for decades with relations nosediving in recent months after North Korea conducted several missile tests. Fears that these missiles could reach the western coast of the US further fueled the fire.

As such, the summit was being looked at as a historic event to ensure that nerves were not just calmed but relations were improved. The document signed by both the world leaders promises to be like no other ever signed between two countries.

