Russian anti-submarine ship arrives in Pakistan for international naval exercises
IANS | Last Updated: Thursday, February 9, 2017 - 18:18
Representational image
Islamabad: A Russian anti-submarine ship arrived in Pakistan for the Aman 2017 international naval exercises, the media reported on Thursday.
The ship, which set off from Oman`s Salalah port, will take part in the exercises on Friday at the Pakistan Navy base at the Karachi port, Xinhua news agency reported.
The exercises, also to be joined by navy from eight countries, are aimed at enhancing efforts to combating piracy and protecting international trade routes, officials said.
First Published: Thursday, February 9, 2017 - 13:00
