Saudi Arabia crown prince vows to return the country to moderate Islam

The crown prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, has said that he is open to all religions, vowing to return the oil-rich nation to moderate Islam.

According to The Guardian, the crown prince has sought global support to transform the kingdom of Saudi Arabia into an open society, where investors from all corners can put in their money.

Speaking to the UK-based publication, the heir to the Saudi throne conceded that rigid religious policies, in retaliation to the Iranian revolution, have not been favourable to the society. He was quoted as saying that whatever happened in the last 30 years in the country was not Saudi Arabia, and now is the time to get rid of it.

This came after the Saudi crown prince told an investors’ meet that the country was returning to moderate Islam, which used to be the fundamental of the society in the past.

During the event, he announced an ambitious $500 billion independent economic zone, which would also offer a lifestyle non existent in today’s Saudi Arabia. The new zone will come up in the form of a city named Neom.

Mohammed bin Salman has in the past been credited with ending the ban on women drivers in the country.

The assertions made by the crown prince is part of a Vision 2030 blueprint, introduced by him in 2016.